Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ABEV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ambev SA (Symbol: ABEV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.57, changing hands as low as $4.51 per share. Ambev SA shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABEV's low point in its 52 week range is $4 per share, with $5.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.51.

