Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.10, changing hands as low as $46.78 per share. AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AB's low point in its 52 week range is $33.36 per share, with $57.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.92.

