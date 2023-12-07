Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AAV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Advantage Energy Ltd (TSX: AAV.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.69, changing hands as low as $8.59 per share. Advantage Energy Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAV's low point in its 52 week range is $6.79 per share, with $11.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.59.

