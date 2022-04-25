Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AAPL

In trading on Monday, shares of Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $158.97, changing hands as low as $158.46 per share. Apple Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAPL's low point in its 52 week range is $122.25 per share, with $182.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.59. The AAPL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

