News & Insights

Markets
AAL

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AAL

April 03, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.35, changing hands as low as $14.19 per share. American Airlines Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: American Airlines Group Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AAL's low point in its 52 week range is $10.86 per share, with $19.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.31. The AAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
 CPHC shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCHM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.