Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZM, GME, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 161,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 424.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 75,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 280% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 5,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 34,575 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 256.3% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 4,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,700 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, GME options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.