Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZION, CMA, NXPI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), where a total of 59,473 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.8% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 16,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 31,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,700 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 14,147 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZION options, CMA options, or NXPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

