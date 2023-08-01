Notable Tuesday Option Activity: Z, NAVI, ROK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 30,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 10,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) options are showing a volume of 11,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.9% of NAVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 970,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NAVI. Below is a chart showing NAVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 7,041 contracts, representing approximately 704,100 underlying shares or approximately 115.2% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for Z options, NAVI options, or ROK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GXO Videos
TUES Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GBDV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.