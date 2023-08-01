Notable Tuesday Option Activity: Z, NAVI, ROK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 30,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 10,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) options are showing a volume of 11,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.9% of NAVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 970,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NAVI. Below is a chart showing NAVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 7,041 contracts, representing approximately 704,100 underlying shares or approximately 115.2% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

