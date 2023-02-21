Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YETI, W, BCRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total of 8,444 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 844,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 47,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 18,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) saw options trading volume of 13,180 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for YETI options, W options, or BCRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.