Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, YOU, PLL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 89,276 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 3,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) saw options trading volume of 4,198 contracts, representing approximately 419,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,300 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) options are showing a volume of 2,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

