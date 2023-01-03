Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, YOU, PLL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 89,276 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 3,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) saw options trading volume of 4,198 contracts, representing approximately 419,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,300 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) options are showing a volume of 2,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, YOU options, or PLL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Energy Stock Dividends
PTI Insider Buying
Funds Holding VIXM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.