Notable Tuesday Option Activity: X, SPHR, EXAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 28,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.2% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 10,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 4,917 contracts, representing approximately 491,700 underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 21,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 15,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

