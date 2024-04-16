Notable Tuesday Option Activity: X, SPHR, EXAS

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 4,917 contracts, representing approximately 491,700 underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 21,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 15,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for X options, SPHR options, or EXAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LEGT Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MIRM
GGOX Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.