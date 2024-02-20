News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, MDT, TFC

February 20, 2024 — 02:48 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 11,097 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 32,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 10,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) options are showing a volume of 52,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 21,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

