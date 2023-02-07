Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, MD, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 16,031 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (Symbol: MD) options are showing a volume of 4,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 458,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of MD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,400 underlying shares of MD. Below is a chart showing MD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 36,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 5,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, MD options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
