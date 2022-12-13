Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, COLM, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 18,443 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) options are showing a volume of 2,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of COLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of COLM. Below is a chart showing COLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 14,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 1,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, COLM options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
