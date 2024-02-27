Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, CBRL, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 8,550 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 855,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024 , with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 2,369 contracts, representing approximately 236,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,800 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 7,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, CBRL options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

