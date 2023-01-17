Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WWE, ZS, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), where a total volume of 15,834 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.6% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,600 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 26,352 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 46,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
