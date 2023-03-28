Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WWE, OSCR, PRAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), where a total volume of 9,968 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 996,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.5% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 813,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,800 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 16,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.5% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,000 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pra Group Inc (Symbol: PRAA) options are showing a volume of 2,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.9% of PRAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares of PRAA. Below is a chart showing PRAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
