Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WWE, BG, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), where a total volume of 39,926 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 493.2% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 9,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,300 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 16,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.1% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,700 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 37,958 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 120.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,900 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WWE options, BG options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
