Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WMT, VMW, CXW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 44,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 6,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 6,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 676,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
