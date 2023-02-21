Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WIX, AVD, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX), where a total of 3,612 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 361,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.6% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 567,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

American Vanguard Corp. (Symbol: AVD) options are showing a volume of 589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of AVD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of AVD. Below is a chart showing AVD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 51,465 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WIX options, AVD options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.