Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WHR, GIS, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 2,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 649,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) saw options trading volume of 17,402 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 26,267 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
