WHR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WHR, CZR, UPS

April 11, 2023

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 3,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 345,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 778,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 13,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,200 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 15,901 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

