Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WGO, TWLO, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 2,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 259,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,600 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 15,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 71,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 12,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WGO options, TWLO options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.