Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WGO, TWLO, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 2,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 259,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,600 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 15,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 71,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 12,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WGO options, TWLO options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DOOR market cap history
COST Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of INNV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.