Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WGO, RBLX, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total of 2,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 481,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,100 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 46,657 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 3,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 13,604 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WGO options, RBLX options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

