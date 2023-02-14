Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WCC, RVNC, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total of 2,793 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 279,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 466,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) saw options trading volume of 7,730 contracts, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,700 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 8,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 864,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,500 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
