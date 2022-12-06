Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VFC, ETSY, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 29,801 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 23,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 14,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 13,988 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

