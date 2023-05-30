Notable Tuesday Option Activity: V, ENVX, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 32,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 24,384 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,200 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 34,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
