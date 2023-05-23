Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNP, CVS, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 8,309 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 830,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,500 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 35,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,700 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, CVS options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.