Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, TSLA, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 5,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 532,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 599,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 82,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 817,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
