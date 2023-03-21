Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, CLDX, FL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 6,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 620,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) saw options trading volume of 4,566 contracts, representing approximately 456,600 underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 23,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 5,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,200 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, CLDX options, or FL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
