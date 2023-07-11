Notable Tuesday Option Activity: U, YELP, FUBO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 95,849 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 9,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,500 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) options are showing a volume of 3,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 63,132 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 11,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
