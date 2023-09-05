News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, ORCL, CRWD

September 05, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 40,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.6% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,700 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 80,930 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 105.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 35,370 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 95.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 2,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, ORCL options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

