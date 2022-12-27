Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, DVN, BFH

December 27, 2022 — 03:48 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 28,100 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,300 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 46,884 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 2,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) options are showing a volume of 3,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

