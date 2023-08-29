Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, ULTA, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 62,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 8,322 contracts, representing approximately 832,200 underlying shares or approximately 91% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 58,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 4,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, ULTA options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding KFY
Funds Holding MARB
Funds Holding OHGI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.