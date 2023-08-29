Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, ULTA, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 62,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 8,322 contracts, representing approximately 832,200 underlying shares or approximately 91% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 58,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 4,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, ULTA options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.