Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, EQIX, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 68,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 174.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 4,428 contracts, representing approximately 442,800 underlying shares or approximately 110.5% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 182,104 contracts, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares or approximately 110.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 20,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, EQIX options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
