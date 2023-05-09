Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TFIN, PLUG, TPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN), where a total of 1,010 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 230,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 86,213 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,500 underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) options are showing a volume of 7,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 740,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

