Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TFIN, HELE, WM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN), where a total of 876 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.8% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 156,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 1,872 contracts, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 9,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 923,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,300 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

