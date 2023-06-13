Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, MO, UI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 19,493 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,900 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 39,691 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,400 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) saw options trading volume of 449 contracts, representing approximately 44,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 57 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,700 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
