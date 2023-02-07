Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SWKS, BA, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 18,571 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,200 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 65,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 6,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 726,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 72.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 36,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, BA options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.