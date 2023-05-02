Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STZ, EXPE, ZBRA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 7,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 721,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 12,231 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) options are showing a volume of 1,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
