Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STNG, HD, INTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 6,310 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 20,878 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 7,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 722,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, HD options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

