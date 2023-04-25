Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SSTK, C, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total volume of 2,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 211,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 85,469 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 91,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 985,700 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
