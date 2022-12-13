Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPWR, APPS, CNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR), where a total volume of 13,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,200 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 11,276 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,700 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) options are showing a volume of 15,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPWR options, APPS options, or CNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

