Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPOT, PG, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 12,900 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 34,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 33,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
