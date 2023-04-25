Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPOT, AX, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 48,870 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 420.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 20,127 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 375.6% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 66,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.9% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 21,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

