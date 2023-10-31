Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPG, RNG, TPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 6,611 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 661,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 4,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) saw options trading volume of 6,760 contracts, representing approximately 676,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,100 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
