Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPB, CVNA, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total of 5,711 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 571,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.6% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 652,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 106,614 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 20,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 265,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 71 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:
