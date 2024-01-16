Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNPS, NOW, RTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total volume of 7,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 721,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,244 contracts, representing approximately 524,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $725 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 39,153 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNPS options, NOW options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.