Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMG, BXP, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total volume of 2,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 246,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) saw options trading volume of 8,052 contracts, representing approximately 805,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,800 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 12,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:
