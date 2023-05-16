Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, VFC, KDNY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 12,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 32,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 13,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chinook Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KDNY) saw options trading volume of 4,258 contracts, representing approximately 425,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of KDNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of KDNY. Below is a chart showing KDNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

