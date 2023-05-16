Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, VFC, KDNY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 12,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 32,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 13,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chinook Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KDNY) saw options trading volume of 4,258 contracts, representing approximately 425,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of KDNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of KDNY. Below is a chart showing KDNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, VFC options, or KDNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Bill Ackman Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VIDG
WTW Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.